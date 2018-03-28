SkyStar Observation Wheel to open despite the weather

Crews have been working around the clock to set up the Ferris wheel. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite the rain coming down, a Ferris wheel is going up near the base of the Big Four Bridge.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel is making its debut in Louisville on Thursday. It will feature 36 enclosed climate-controlled passenger gondolas.

The Ferris wheel will be set up in Louisville from March 29 to May 6, which includes Thunder Over Louisville.

The SkyStar Observation Wheel was built in Holland. It is a traveling wheel so, it will be moving on after its five week stay.

