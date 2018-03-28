Accused pizza shop robbers extradited to Indiana

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Sir Dano's, a Sellersburg favorite, was full of regulars for lunch on Wednesday.

However, on Monday night, some new "customers” took a lot more than pizza. Two armed men entered the restaurant from a back door and confronted two employees.

Manager Dale West is the father of one of the employees who was thrown to the ground by the robbers.

“He told me that when he first felt the gun up against his neck, it actually tickled him and he heard the person tell him if he moved he was going to die tonight,” West said. “He actually thought it was somebody he knew.”

The gunmen didn't seem to realize that the shop they were robbing is owned by a cop. The restaurant is also lined wall to wall with cameras. The entire robbery was caught on surveillance.

“We've got one at the far end of the counter and we've got another one at this end of the counter,” West said.

West's son and the other employee can be seen in the security footage, taking the two armed robbers to the front of the restaurant to give them what they wanted.

“I don't think they got away with maybe enough to pay a months rent,” West said.

The robbers couldn’t get very far. After the surveillance video surfaced, police were on their tail and caught them across the bridge in Kentucky, less than 24 hours later.

“I wouldn't have minded being in a boxing ring with both of them for a few minutes, but I probably would have gotten beat up though,” West said.

Both Dexter Cole and Ezra Sheffield were extradited to Indiana on Wednesday for the crime.

“I hope they learn something out of it and become better because of it,” West said.

