LATEST: School resource officer stopped suspect from entering John Hardin High School

Jesse Kilgus told police he was going to pick up his child from school, so officers locked down John Hardin High School. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Ruth Marie Kilgus was found dead in the couple's home on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police shot and killed a man wanted in a death investigation in Hardin County on Wednesday.

Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead around 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Jeff Gregory said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement was dispatched to a domestic situation on Wise Lane at about 12:40 p.m. That's where the body of 46-year-old Ruth Marie Kilgus was found.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

At some point, the alleged perpetrator made a reference to a juvenile at the high school. Officials contacted the school and locked it down, as well as nearby New Highland Elementary and Bluegrass Middle schools.

Officials said Kilgus attempted to enter the school just before 1 p.m., but was denied entry by a school resource officer.

KSP approached his van and tried to talk him into getting out of the vehicle.

After about five minutes of attempting to negotiate with him, KSP says Kilgus raised his handgun in a threatening manner and was shot and killed by police. Seven officers from three law enforcement agencies fired shots, Gregory said.

>> More Hardin County news on wave3.com

No one at any of the schools was involved or injured, Gregory added.

"It was pretty scary," JHHS senior Ryan Barclay said. "But the administration took really good care of us, made sure we knew what to do and we were all very safe."

Cindy Riggs lives near the Wise Lane home and saw the aftermath Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after, she told us she got a call from Hardin County schools. Her daughter is a student at Central -- her school wasn't on lockdown.

"Well anytime you get a call like that it scares you half to death because you never know what's going to happen with all the things that's going on now, you know?" she said.

Hardin County schools will be open on Thursday and will have counselors there to help the students.

The nature of the relationship between Jesse Kilgus and Ruth Marie Kilgus was not immediately known, but Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright said the juvenile referenced at the high school was their child.

It's not clear how Ruth Marie Kilgus died.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.