LATEST: Suspect shot dead near John Hardin High School has been identified

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police shot and killed a man wanted in a death investigation in Hardin County on Wednesday.

Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Jeff Gregory said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement was dispatched to a domestic situation on Wise Lane at about 12:40 p.m. That's where the body of 46-year-old Ruth Marie Kilgus was found.

At some point, the alleged perpetrator made a reference to a juvenile at the high school. Officials contacted the school and locked it down, as well as nearby New Highland Elementary and Bluegrass Middle schools.

At about 12:53 p.m., officers made contact with Kilgus near the high school. After several minutes of conversation, shots were fired, and Kilgus was pronounced dead. Seven officers from three law enforcement agencies fired shots, Gregory said.

No one at any of the schools was involved or injured, Gregory added.

The nature of the relationship between Jesse Kilgus and Ruth Marie Kilgus was not immediately known, but Hardin County Schools spokesman John Wright said the juvenile referenced at the high school was their child.

It's not clear how Ruth Marie Kilgus died.

