Suspect in death investigation leads police near Elizabethtown schools

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Multiple schools are on lockdown in Elizabethtown after a suspect in a death investigation lead police near the campuses, according to Kentucky State Police.

Hardin County School spokesman John Wright said all three schools on Jenkins Road – New Highland Elementary School, Bluegrass Middle School and John Hardin High School - are on lockdown.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Wright said all students are safe and the incident, which took place around 1 p.m. Wednesday, happened outside of John Hardin High School.

This story will be updated for more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.