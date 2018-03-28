WATCH LIVE @ 2:30pm: UofL Athletic Association personnel committee meeting

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Two special meetings involving the University of Louisville are is taking place today. The UofL Athletic Association Personnel Committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the President's Room at the KFC Yum! Center. That is followed at 3:15 p.m. by a special called meeting of the Board of Trustees.

At approximately 4 p.m., UofL says a special announcement regarding its men's basketball program will be made. That announcement, at which former Xavier University coach Chris Mack is expected to be named the new head coach of the Cardinals, will also be at the KFC Yum! Center. WAVE 3 News is on hand for the events. You can watch them as they happen on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

