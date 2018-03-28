Father of fallen officer Nick Rodman asks Louisville to do one thing to honor son

George Rodman is asking the community to be kind of the anniversary of Nick's death because that's what his son would do. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been one year since the line of duty death of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

On the day of his passing, Nick's father George Rodman, is asking everyone for a favor as a way of honoring Nick: do something nice for someone else.

"Say thank you, say please. Buy a cup of coffee for someone. Hold the door open for them," Rodman said. "If you're in traffic and there's a car trying to get in front of you, instead of laying on the horn, just let them in. That's the kind of thing Nick would have done."

George believes acts of kindness would be the perfect way to honor his son.

"If you see a police officer out there Thursday, thank them," he said. "It goes such a long way to know that there's people out there that care about us."

George spoke about how much the community's support has meant to him and his family. He said the love they've received has helped them carry on through the most difficult year of their lives.

"I've come to learn going through this, that we are definitely, that my family is not walking alone."

George said he's greatly appreciative of the events in Nick's honor that have been planned in the past and for those planned for Thursday, the anniversary of his passing.

"Wake up, be happy Thursday, have a smile on your face like Nick would, and enjoy your day," George continued. "Be with your family Thursday, make that your number one priority, and that's what Nick would want, I know that for a fact."

