WATCH LIVE @ 4pm: Chris Mack to be introduced as UofL men's head basketball coach

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After approval by the University of Louisville Athletic Association Personnel Committee and the Board of Trustees, Chris Mack will be the new head coach of the Cardinals. The introductory news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center, but may be slightly delayed. Watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:

