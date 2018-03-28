Two students transported after JCPS bus accident on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two Jefferson County Public Schools students have been transported to the hospital after a bus accident.

The accident was first reported around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Trimarc.

Bus #1741 was traveling from Atherton High School on Bardstown Road at Eastern Parkway when it clipped a car mirror on a vehicle, according to JCPS spokesperson Daniel Kemp.

Two students were transported as a precaution, according to Kemp. Both suffered from very minor injuries.

Jefferson County Public Schools transportation officials are investigating along with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

