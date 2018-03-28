Christi Mack returns home as husband takes UofL job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A basketball game in fourth block gym class is getting competitive at Holy Cross High School. Students are learning to perfect their skills on the hardwood, and, in the same gym, a talented alum made a name for herself decades ago.

"Christi is number 30 in both of these," Holy Cross President Danielle Wiegandt said, pointing out championship banners in the school gym.

Then, Christi Hester, now, Christi Mack, led the Cougars to state titles in the Girls all A Classic in 1994 and her senior year in 1996.

"She's the kind of player that makes other people better," Wiegandt said.

Wiegandt said she's played basketball with Christi since fourth or fifth grade.

"She was just a fun person to play with," Wiegandt said. "She had a lot of energy. Not just about basketball, but about life,"

A life that has now led Christi, and her husband Chris, back to her hometown as he's set to take the head men's basketball coaching job at UofL.

"The connections here at Louisville and the opportunity were good fits for their family, but I know, initially, I knew how difficult the decision was they were having to make," Wiegandt said.

A decision she said would be difficult for any family.

But as Wiegandt goes through old yearbooks at the school, Christi's talent is still recognized, which translated to standout college basketball at the University of Dayton and other coaching jobs. It's a skill Wiegandt believes will also be beneficial for basketball in Louisville.

"I think she's found her way to connect with basketball through him," Wiegandt said. "It's truly a family affair. I know their kids break down film. They're very involved in the whole process."

A team effort Wiegandt said she's excited to see play out.

Christi was named most athletic in her high school class. She also played a number of other sports throughout her time at Holy Cross.

