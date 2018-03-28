Louisville man sentenced in deadly home invasion

Aaron McDuffie took a plea deal and was sentenced Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged in a murder and burglary that left his co-conspirator dead took a plea deal and was sentenced Wednesday.

Aaron McDuffie was convicted of breaking into a home on North Umberland Drive along with Eric Gathwright in November of 2016.

During the home invasion, the homeowner shot and killed Gathwright.

Because someone died during the commission of a felony crime, McDuffie was charged with burglary and murder, even though he didn't pull the trigger.

The homeowner did not face any charges because she was defending her property.

McDuffie was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

