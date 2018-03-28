Can Mack do it? Yes he can, former players say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – With many questions from fans looming, Chris Mack made his way into Card Nation on Wednesday.

Louisville fans said the numbers don’t lie; Chris Mack has brought Xavier to success. Not many people had doubts about what Mack could do on the court. However, a question of whether he could unite the different “eras” remained unanswered until he addressed the crowd at the KFC Yum! Center.

“There will be no ‘those guys are Pitino’s guys versus Mack guys,’” Mack said. “I chose this group and you guys are my guys.”

Shaking hands with every former UofL player before he approached the podium, Mack made sure to bring the groups together by acknowledging the greatness of UofL’s past. Those under coach Denny Crum’s guidance and coach Rick Pitino’s were there watching.

“He’s very enthusiastic, he’s a good coach and he’s a winner,” described 1986 UofL champ Milt Wagner. “That’s what we do here. We win games and we are used to winning and I think he’ll bring the winning attitude to the University of Louisville.”

Mack said on stage that it wasn’t an easy decision he made overnight. However, Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum said the choice was a good one by Athletic Director Vince Tyra.

“He’s got a great record,” Crum said. “If he can do it at Xavier, I think with all the advantages that we have here, I think he’ll do a great job.”

Former player Luke Hancock also put his faith in Mack to serve as the glue that will bring every generation of UofL basketball players together.

“Embrace the tradition that Louisville has and talk about his high expectations going forward,” Hancock said. “I know that having played here, there are very high expectations from the community and he’s the guy to bring us in the right direction.”

Optimism is seemingly high for the future of UofL Men's Basketball.

“We’re all here for one purpose,” Wagner said. “It’s to bring the University of Louisville back to the prominent stage that it needs to be and this is the first step in doing that.”

