Police: Cockfighting ring busted in southern Indiana

Several birds were seen wandering in the yard. (Source: WTHR)

During a raid on Wednesday, 142 birds were seized from this property in Brown County, Indiana. (Source: WTHR)

NASHVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Police busted a suspected cockfighting ring in southern Indiana.

This was in Brown County, where 142 birds were removed from a property. Three people face charges: brothers Randall and Mark Herrin, and Mark's wife, Darina.

The investigation started six months ago, when a tip came in to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Detectives were given a "derby sheet," which included dates of fights, registration fees and potential payouts.

The sister of the suspects, Regena Herrin, told reporters "there's no cockfighting ring here."

Authorities also searched two locations outside Columbus, but did not seize any birds.

Kentucky State Police and Bowling Green Police are also part of this investigation. The gaming commission confirmed there was a raid on a property in Kentucky on Wednesday, but we don't know of any arrests.

