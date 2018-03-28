Police: Cockfighting ring busted in southern Indiana

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street.More >>
It happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The done deal is now a done deal. Chris Mack is the new men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville.More >>
The done deal is now a done deal. Chris Mack is the new men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville.More >>
Police confirmed a woman was shot Wednesday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.More >>
Police confirmed a woman was shot Wednesday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.More >>
During a raid on Wednesday, 142 birds were removed from a property in Brown County.More >>
During a raid on Wednesday, 142 birds were removed from a property in Brown County.More >>