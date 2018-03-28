Woman found shot at gas station on West Broadway

Police do not believe the shooting happened at Shorty's. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

The victim showed up at Shorty's Food Mart on West Broadway with a gunshot wound. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police confirmed a woman was shot Wednesday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.

It was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Broadway. However, officers believe the shooting happened several blocks away, at 12th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, MetroSafe told us.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said the victim showed up at Shorty's Food Mart with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews rushed her to University Hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.