Man shot on Clay Street in Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a shooting in Louisville's Smoketown Jackson neighborhood.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street, a few blocks north of Shelby Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Emergency crews found a man shot at that location.

They are working on getting him to University Hospital. His condition is not yet known.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story if police tell us more information.

Anyone with information should call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.