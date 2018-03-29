Two popular brands exit New Albany on the same night

Comfy Cow didn't offer a reason for closing, but they are opening another store in Jeffersonville soon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Feast BBQ said their location was too small. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Two shops in downtown New Albany closed their doors for good on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Two high profile brands closed up shop in downtown New Albany on the same night.

Feast BBQ and Comfy Cow, operating for years about a block from each other, both served their last customers Wednesday night.

A statement on the Feast BBQ Facebook page said their store was too small.

"Feast BBQ outgrew our space in New Albany the day we opened the doors to 300+ people there on July 4th, 2012," the statement said. "We have been faced with the challenge of operating a restaurant in too small of a space, with nowhere to expand, ever since."

Customers were invited to visit the company's NuLu location which is much larger.

Comfy Cow gave no explanation for the New Albany closing.

"We can't fully express our deep gratitude for your business and support," a company statement said. "Working with our customers at this location has been nothing but an absolute pleasure."

It was a sudden departure from a downtown in the midst of a redevelopment surge with new apartments and condos planned, and newly resurfaced and redirected streets.

Customers described sadness at seeing the two stores close. But no one was worried.

"When one place leaves, I'm sure something else will move in here," customer Jason Werle said.

Comfy Cow will be opening a new store in Jeffersonville on April 2.

