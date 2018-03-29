March 28, 2018

The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow

The Coalition for a Smoke-Free Tomorrow is advocating for a $1 per pack increase in Kentucky's state cigarette tax. Research, and the experience of other states, supports that a significant increase in cigarette tax reduces smoking rates. Research also shows that the $1 increase would keep over 23,000 youth from becoming smokers and would also cause over 29,000 adults to quit smoking. Cancer kills more people in Kentucky than anywhere else in the country.

smokefreetomorrow.org

Steve York



Steve York served WAVE Country as a reporter, assignment editor, and assistant news director at WAVE 3 News for over 30 years. Steve will be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame on Monday, April 9 during the annual induction ceremony luncheon. Read about Steve's career in his own words here.

