Lego 'Incredibles' game is on the way

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pixar's super-powered family is getting the Lego treatment.

"Lego The Incredibles" is coming to store shelves on June 15.

The game allows players to take on the roles of the Parr family to fight criminals, combining elements from both "Incredibles" movies.

It will be available on PC, PS4, XBOX-One and Nintendo Switch.

See the trailer for the new game here:

