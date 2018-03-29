Lego 'Incredibles' game is on the way

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Pixar's super-powered family is getting the Lego treatment.
"Lego The Incredibles" is coming to store shelves on June 15.
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android
The game allows players to take on the roles of the Parr family to fight criminals, combining elements from both "Incredibles" movies.
It will be available on PC, PS4, XBOX-One and Nintendo Switch.
See the trailer for the new game here:
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
He was a young father, husband, son and friend. To those who didn't personally know Nick Rodman, he was a servant of the community. He worked to keep others safe and kept an eye on some of Louisville's roughest neighborhoods.More >>
He was a young father, husband, son and friend. To those who didn't personally know Nick Rodman, he was a servant of the community. He worked to keep others safe and kept an eye on some of Louisville's roughest neighborhoods.More >>
Valpak is including 1-hundred-dollar checks in some of its mailings.More >>
Valpak is including 1-hundred-dollar checks in some of its mailings.More >>
Pixar's super-powered family is getting the Lego treatment. "Lego The Incredibles" is coming to store shelves on June 15.More >>
Pixar's super-powered family is getting the Lego treatment. "Lego The Incredibles" is coming to store shelves on June 15.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
It happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street.More >>
It happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Clay Street.More >>