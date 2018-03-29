Dunkin' Donuts running shoes now available

Dunkin' Donuts has partnered with Saucony to create a new running shoe. (Source: CNN)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You really can run on Dunkin'.

Dunkin' Donuts has partnered with Saucony to create a new running shoe.



The shoes are white, magenta and orange with sprinkles and donuts on them.



The DD slogan, "America runs on Dunkin'" is printed on a reflective stripe on the sneaker. And the shoebox even looks like a Dunkin' Donuts box.

The shoes are available for pre-order now, and will be delivered around April 3, just in time for the Boston Marathon.

