Valpak to add $100 checks in some packets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Don't throw that blue envelope away without checking inside first.



Direct marketing company Valpak is including $100 checks in some of its mailings.



The idea is to get people to actually open the envelopes instead of stuffing them in a drawer or the trash.

Valpak announced in December it would mail out the checks randomly every month in 2018 in all of its 150 U.S. markets.



The checks are made out to cash, and consumers can use the money however they want.



Valpak has done the $100 instant win program before, but never in all of its markets at the same time.

