March 29, 2018

KentuckyOne Health, Colon Cancer

Colon cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in America, and it's mostly preventable. Caitlin Cecil, an APRN for KentuckyOne Health, talks about the importance of getting screened for colon cancer. Many people experience vague symptoms that don't occur until late in the process, so getting regular screenings is important to catching the disease early. It's particularly important to schedule a screening if you're 50 or older or have a family history of colon cancer.

kentuckyonehealth.org/colon-cancer

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.