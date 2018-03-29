WATCH LIVE @ 1:40 pm: UofL Women's Final Four news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The Louisville Cardinals hit the floor this afternoon at Nationwide Arena in Columbus for their first practice at the NCAA Women's Final Four. At 1:40 p.m., coach Jeff Walz and his players will take part in a news conference before tomorrow night's game against Mississippi State. You can hear from the coach and players by watching the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP