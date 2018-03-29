All 32 NFL Teams Attend UofL Football Pro Day

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With the National Football League Draft drawing near, the University of Louisville football program hosted its annual Pro Day on Thursday at the Trager Center.

Twenty-one players worked out in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Players started the day at 9 a.m., with the measurables, including their heights, weights, and hand measurements. The group then moved on to the 225-pound bench press followed by the vertical and broad jump.

Louisville native Reggie Bonnafon put together impressive marks, with a 10-foot-7 broad jump and a 38-inch vertical. Charles Standberry also excelled in the exercises, which included a 34-inch vertical and 25 repetitions on the bench press.

Immediately afterward, players participated in a variety of speed workouts, including the 40-yard dash and the 3-cone drill.

The most anticipated part of the day started at 11:30 a.m., with the position drills.

All eyes were on Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw approximately 60 passes in a scripted session. Standberry, Bonnafon, Javonte Bagley, Jack Duane, and former Louisville receiver James Quick all served as receivers for Jackson, who completed short, mid-range, and deep throws.

“I thought he did very well,” assistant coach and co-offensive coordinator Lonnie Galloway said of Jackson’s workout. “He came out and showed all 32 teams what he can do, and that’s take the ball from under center. He was under the center the whole time. His footwork looked great.

“It was just good to see the speed and the velocity of the ball coming out of his hand.”

Once that session finished, the defensive backs – Chucky Williams, Jaire Alexander, Trumaine Washington, and Zykiesis Cannon – stepped on to the field for three drills. The quartet showcased their abilities to track down deep passes and the ability to jam a receiver on the line.

“It was cool, it was a great experience,” Alexander said of working out in front of Tomlin. “Growing up, watching him coach on TV, it’s just surreal. It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for all my life.”

The linebacking corps of Trevon Young, James Hearns, and Stacy Thomas were the next position group to work out in front of the scouts, with Tomlin front and center for each of the drills.

“It’s something I was looking forward to since I was a kid,” Hearns said of working out in front of NFL teams. “Getting a chance to do pro day and the NFL Combine is a blessing. Some people don’t get both opportunities, and I was blessed enough to have both. I’m taking it step by step, a day at a time, and I take everything in stride.”

The offensive and defensive linemen, including Geron Christian and Drew Bailey, concluded the day that lasted nearly four hours.