Arsenio Hall named celebrity emcee of The Trifecta Derby gala

Arsenio Hall will host The Trifecta Derby Eve Celebration at the Omni Hotel. (Source: Trifecta Gala)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Late-night talk show legend Arsenio Hall is heading to Louisville to host The Trifecta Derby Eve Celebration at the Omni Hotel.

The exclusive event will also feature a performance by Stevie Wonder and promises a "star-studded lineup" of guests. It is on Friday, May 4, the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Hall is best known for "The Arsenio Hall Show," but he also starred in "Coming to America" and is currently touring with a new stand-up comedy routine.

The Trifecta is presented by Junior Bridgeman and his family. It benefits several charities, including the West End School and Kosair Charities Center for Autism.

"We are thrilled to have Arsenio Hall host 'The Trifecta' and bring his stand-up comedy to our guests," Junior Bridgeman said in a press release. "As an official event of the Kentucky Derby, 'The Trifecta' is not a party you want to miss!"

A celebrity guest list is expected to be announced at a later date.

For more information visit trifectagala.com.

