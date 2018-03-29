'Grow with Google' brings digital ed., $100,000 grant to Kentucky

Over 1000 people participated in the 'Grow with Google' Louisville stop. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Google offered free workshops on coding, analytics and SEO at the event. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was an exciting morning for techies and entrepreneurs as Google continued its Grow with Google tour in Louisville on Thursday.

Google announced some good news for Kentucky, too: A grant to assist the state's workforce development program.

Governor Bevin and Mayor Fischer stood alongside Google executives as the tech company announced a $100,000 dollar sponsorship for KentuckianaWorks.

The Grow with Google event featured free workshops, coaching sessions and interactive demos to help participants hone their digital skills.

"So, I'm trying to do everything I can to find out more about Google Analytics. So we can know what we can better optimize in our searches. So when people want to volunteer, Dare to Care comes up," Mmuso Matsapola said.

More than one thousand people filled the Mellwood Arts Center.

The event was part of Google's larger initiative to create and improve economic opportunities throughout the country.

In addition to its sponsorship of Kentuckiana Works, Google partnered with a number of local partners such as Code Louisville, Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Greater Louisville, Inc.

