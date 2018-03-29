Great restaurants offering Easter Brunch - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Great restaurants offering Easter Brunch

By Amber Powell, Derby City Weekend Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)

Easter Sunday is almost here, and one thing on everyone’s mind is, “Where are we eating brunch?”

Click here for Derby City Weekend's list of hot spots that are offering great menus for the holiday.

Follow Derby City Weekend on social media: Facebook // Instagram // Twitter

Powered by Frankly