Kentucky senators debating hurried pension reform bill

This is the final tally of votes for SB 151 in the house. (Source: KET)

Before Thursday, it was not clear when or if pension reform would return to a vote before this session ends. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archive)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Lawmakers in the Kentucky House have passed a last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system.

Introduced by Rep. Bam Carney (R-Campbellsville) on Thursday morning, the 291-page bill -- Senate Bill 151 -- quickly passed out of committee.

The original Senate Bill 151 was a proposal related to wastewater services. It was substituted with the pension proposal.

>> More political headlines on wave3.com

SB 151 would keep benefits the same for current teachers and state workers, but would change new hires to a hybrid cash balance plan.

It would also freeze sick days at the end of each fiscal year.

The bill passed a full vote of the house Thursday night with a vote of 49 to 46. While those 49 votes were all from republicans, 11 GOP representatives voted against the bill. Five representatives did not vote.

As of 9:45 p.m., senators are actively debating the bill. They are expected to vote tonight. We will update this story when that happens.

Groups of teachers in the capitol building protested loudly as lawmakers discussed the bill.

Many representatives spoke out against the bill on the house floor, pushing back against the hurried nature of the voting procedure. Those who voted no said no one really knows what's in the bill.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin: Teachers protesting pension reform are 'throwing a temper tantrum'

+ Teachers not backing down: Rally against pension bill brings hundreds to Frankfort

+ Gov. Bevin makes dire predictions for pensions

Rep. Jim Wayne (D-Louisville) called the bill illegal.

The bill has not been reviewed by actuaries, so lawmakers do not know how the bill will financially impact the retirement system. Carney said lawmakers expect it to save $300 million over 30 years.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.