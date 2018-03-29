UPS gifts $21,000 for 'Women in Aviation'

UPS presented Women in Aviation with a large check on Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPS wants to help more women pilot planes.

On Thursday, the company presented a check for $21,000 to the Bluegrass Chapter of Women in Aviation at the UPS Flight Training Center.

Part of the money will support the Girls in Aviation Day event - which helps girls and young women learn more about flying.

Ten-year-old Taylor Peeff had a chance to try out the flight simulator.

Taylor said she has always loved flying. Last year, she was featured in UPS' 'Wishes Delivered' program, where a UPS pilot mentored her through flying a six-seater Beechcraft.

"I just feel great, like this is my favorite spot in the whole wide world," Taylor said of the program.

The Women in Aviation organization said inspiring young women to pursue flying is important.

National Girls in Aviation Day is September 22, 2018.

