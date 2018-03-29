JCPS Superintendent outlines five-point plan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio outlined his five-point plan to move the state's largest school district forward on Thursday.

The plan highlights key strategies JCPS superintendent Dr Marty Pollio will focus on during the next 100 days. It includes: Launching the JCPS Backpack of Success skills initiative, revamping the district's Vision 2020 strategic plan, restructuring the central office, re-imagining the district's alternative schools and implementing a facilities plan focused on students and schools.

"Things that can happen in the first 100 days, at least planning wise, that would move us forward in areas," Pollio said. "And we've really narrowed it down to 5 immediate things that are going to take place, so we can begin to accomplish those goals."

The five-point plan builds on Pollio's day-one priorities of strengthening climate and culture, increasing student learning and improving organizational coherence.

