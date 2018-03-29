Sources: Walmart, Humana in early-stage acquisition talks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Walmart has begun talks with Humana regarding a possible acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The WSJ cited people familiar with the matter as sources. Reuters also reported that the two companies are discussing a partnership, with acquisition as a possible outcome.

Humana shares rose 13% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Humana for comment.

