Sources: Walmart, Humana in early-stage acquisition talks

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Walmart has begun talks with Humana regarding a possible acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The WSJ cited people familiar with the matter as sources. Reuters also reported that the two companies are discussing a partnership, with acquisition as a possible outcome.

Humana shares rose 13% in after-hours trading on Thursday. 

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Humana for comment.

