Mother accused of forcing daughter to drink alcohol as 'punishment'

The mother caught her daughter drinking, and forced her to get drunk as punishment, police said. (Source: WLEX)

SOMERSET, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a Pulaski County mother who they said forced her daughter to drink alcohol until she was intoxicated.

Officers told us part of the incident was caught on camera, and that led to the arrest of Miranda Polston. She told detectives she was trying to teach her 14-year-old a lesson.

Police said Polston found her daughter drinking in their home on March 10.

"Ms. Polston told our detective that she was trying to prove to her daughter that alcohol was bad by forcing her to drink more alcohol," Capt. Mike Correll said.

An anonymous tip led police to a video showing the victim in an "extreme intoxicated state."

"She tells her mother no, screams it out a couple of times in the video. And the mother continues to force her to drink alcohol," Correll said.

Police said at one point on camera, Polston told her daughter she could be on MTV and make a million dollars. Later on, the mother and others are seen laughing when the 14-year-old fell face-first on the floor.

Polston was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree criminal abuse and a probation violation for a prior felony. Her bond is set at $10,000.

