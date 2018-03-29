Phase one of multi-million dollar Norton Audubon project complet - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Phase one of multi-million dollar Norton Audubon project complete

74 private critical care and cardiac care rooms were included in the expansion. (Source: WAVE 3 News) 74 private critical care and cardiac care rooms were included in the expansion. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Phase one of a four-year, multi-million dollar project at Norton Audubon Hospital has been completed.

This phase includes the construction of a three-floor tower with 74 private critical care and cardiac care rooms. Expansions of the emergency department were also part of this portion of construction.

All phases of the project are expected to be complete by May 2020.

