Harrison Co. plan would add SRO to every school

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Harrison County is considering funding five new student resource officers (SROs) in Southern Indiana schools.

The county is considering the plan to improve safety and security around schools. The proposal would put an SRO on every campus.

Recent success with resource officers came from South Harrison Schools, where students told an SRO about overhearing plans to shoot up a school.

The county is considering adding five student resource officers: Four sheriff's deputies and one Corydon police officer.

They would serve in the Lanesville, North and South Harrison school districts. It would cost the county around $235.000 dollars. If approved, the SROs would start next school year.

Commissioners unanimously approved the plan - now it's in the county's hands.

Sheriff Rod Seelye said he expected the proposal to go through.

"Our children are the most valuable treasure and resource," Seelve said. "And they need to do whatever they can to help educate them and keep them safe."

