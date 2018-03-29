Durr Named First Team WBCA All American

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) COLUMBUS (March 29, 2018) – It was announced today at Nationwide Arena that University of Louisville junior guard Asia Durr is one of 10 players selected to the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.

She is just the second Louisville player to earn WBCA Coaches’ All-American team honors, the other being Angel McCoughtry in 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Senior forward Myisha Hines-Allen was named WBCA All-America Team honorable mention. Both, Durr and Hines-Allen were named honorable mention a year ago.

Durr was just named Lexington Region Most Outstanding Player after leading the Cardinals to a trip to the Final Four with a team-high 17.5 points per game and 4.5 assists, while pulling down 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-of-28 from 3-point range.

In addition to the WBCA honor, she has also been named USA Today, Associated Press and USBWA First Team All-American and ESPNW Second Team All-American. Hines-Allen has also been named USA Today and AP Third Team All-American.

Louisville returns to action on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET when they face Mississippi State in the national semifinal. They seek their third ever trip to the national championship game.

The 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name Institution Year Position Kalani Brown Baylor Junior Center Asia Durr Louisville Junior Guard Sabrina Ionescu Oregon Sophomore Guard Teaira McCowan Mississippi State Junior Center Kelsey Mitchell Ohio State Senior Guard Arike Ogunbowale Notre Dame Junior Guard Katie Lou Samuelson Connecticut Junior Guard/Forward Victoria Vivians Mississippi State Senior Guard Gabby Williams Connecticut Senior Forward A'ja Wilson South Carolina Senior Forward

Here are the student-athletes who received 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name Institution Year Position Kristine Anigwe California Junior Forward, Center Ariel Atkins Texas Senior Guard Jill Barta Gonzaga Junior Forward Kenisha Bell Minnesota Junior Guard Monique Billings UCLA Senior Forward Allazia Blockton Marquette Junior Guard Lexie Brown Duke Senior Guard Tyra Buss Indiana Senior Guard Jordin Canada UCLA Senior Guard Chennedy Carter Texas A&M Freshman Guard Kaila Charles Maryland Sophomore Guard Napheesa Collier Connecticut Junior Forward Lauren Cox Baylor Sophomore Forward Sophie Cunningham Missouri Junior Guard G'mrice Davis Fordham Senior Forward Katelynn Flaherty Michigan Senior Guard Loryn Goodwin Oklahoma State Senior Guard Rebecca Greenwell Duke Senior Guard Marie Gulich Oregon State Senior Center Megan Gustafson Iowa Junior Center Tyasha Harris South Carolina Sophomore Guard Ruthy Hebard Oregon Sophomore Forward Myisha Hines-Allen Louisville Senior Forward Maria Jespersen South Florida Senior Forward Kitija Laksa South Florida Junior Guard Marina Mabrey Notre Dame Junior Guard Stephanie Mavunga Ohio State Senior Forward Brooke McCarty Texas Senior Guard Brittany McPhee Stanford Senior Guard Jaime Nared Tennessee Senior Forward Kia Nurse Connecticut Senior Guard Caliya Robinson Georgia Junior Guard Mercedes Russell Tennessee Senior Center Tyler Scaife Rutgers Senior Guard Jessica Shepard Notre Dame Junior Forward Azura Stevens Connecticut Junior Forward Shakayla Thomas Florida State Senior Forward Hallie Thome Michigan Junior Center Carlie Wagner Minnesota Senior Guard Kristy Wallace Baylor Senior Guard Morgan William Mississippi State Senior Guard Imani Wright Florida State Senior Guard

