Durr Named First Team WBCA All American

Durr Named First Team WBCA All American

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) COLUMBUS (March 29, 2018) – It was announced today at Nationwide Arena that University of Louisville junior guard Asia Durr is one of 10 players selected to the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.

She is just the second Louisville player to earn WBCA Coaches’ All-American team honors, the other being Angel McCoughtry in 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Senior forward Myisha Hines-Allen was named WBCA All-America Team honorable mention. Both, Durr and Hines-Allen were named honorable mention a year ago.

Durr was just named Lexington Region Most Outstanding Player after leading the Cardinals to a trip to the Final Four with a team-high 17.5 points per game and 4.5 assists, while pulling down 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-of-28 from 3-point range.

In addition to the WBCA honor, she has also been named USA Today, Associated Press and USBWA First Team All-American and ESPNW Second Team All-American. Hines-Allen has also been named USA Today and AP Third Team All-American.

Louisville returns to action on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET when they face Mississippi State in the national semifinal. They seek their third ever trip to the national championship game.

The 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:

Name

Institution

Year

Position

Kalani Brown

Baylor

Junior

Center

Asia Durr

Louisville

Junior

Guard

Sabrina Ionescu

Oregon

Sophomore

Guard

Teaira McCowan

Mississippi State

Junior

Center

Kelsey Mitchell

Ohio State

Senior

Guard

Arike Ogunbowale

Notre Dame

Junior

Guard

Katie Lou Samuelson

Connecticut

Junior

Guard/Forward

Victoria Vivians

Mississippi State

Senior

Guard

Gabby Williams

Connecticut

Senior

Forward

A'ja Wilson

South Carolina

Senior

Forward

Here are the student-athletes who received 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:

Name

Institution

Year

Position

Kristine Anigwe

California

Junior

Forward, Center

Ariel Atkins

Texas

Senior

Guard

Jill Barta

Gonzaga

Junior

Forward

Kenisha Bell

Minnesota

Junior

Guard

Monique Billings

UCLA

Senior

Forward

Allazia Blockton

Marquette

Junior

Guard

Lexie Brown

Duke

Senior

Guard

Tyra Buss

Indiana

Senior

Guard

Jordin Canada

UCLA

Senior

Guard

Chennedy Carter

Texas A&M

Freshman

Guard

Kaila Charles

Maryland

Sophomore

Guard

Napheesa Collier

Connecticut

Junior

Forward

Lauren Cox

Baylor

Sophomore

Forward

Sophie Cunningham

Missouri

Junior

Guard

G'mrice Davis

Fordham

Senior

Forward

Katelynn Flaherty

Michigan

Senior

Guard

Loryn Goodwin

Oklahoma State

Senior

Guard

Rebecca Greenwell

Duke

Senior

Guard

Marie Gulich

Oregon State

Senior

Center

Megan Gustafson

Iowa

Junior

Center

Tyasha Harris

South Carolina

Sophomore

Guard

Ruthy Hebard

Oregon

Sophomore

Forward

Myisha Hines-Allen

Louisville

Senior

Forward

Maria Jespersen

South Florida

Senior

Forward

Kitija Laksa

South Florida

Junior

Guard

Marina Mabrey

Notre Dame

Junior

Guard

Stephanie Mavunga

Ohio State

Senior

Forward

Brooke McCarty

Texas

Senior

Guard

Brittany McPhee

Stanford

Senior

Guard

Jaime Nared

Tennessee

Senior

Forward

Kia Nurse

Connecticut

Senior

Guard

Caliya Robinson

Georgia

Junior

Guard

Mercedes Russell

Tennessee

Senior

Center

Tyler Scaife

Rutgers

Senior

Guard

Jessica Shepard

Notre Dame

Junior

Forward

Azura Stevens

Connecticut

Junior

Forward

Shakayla Thomas

Florida State

Senior

Forward

Hallie Thome

Michigan

Junior

Center

Carlie Wagner

Minnesota

Senior

Guard

Kristy Wallace

Baylor

Senior

Guard

Morgan William

Mississippi State

Senior

Guard

Imani Wright

Florida State

Senior

Guard

About the WBCA
Founded in 1981, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women's and girls' basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to the organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.

