Durr Named First Team WBCA All American

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) COLUMBUS (March 29, 2018) – It was announced today at Nationwide Arena that University of Louisville junior guard Asia Durr is one of 10 players selected to the 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team.
She is just the second Louisville player to earn WBCA Coaches’ All-American team honors, the other being Angel McCoughtry in 2006-07, 2007-08 and 2008-09.
Senior forward Myisha Hines-Allen was named WBCA All-America Team honorable mention. Both, Durr and Hines-Allen were named honorable mention a year ago.
Durr was just named Lexington Region Most Outstanding Player after leading the Cardinals to a trip to the Final Four with a team-high 17.5 points per game and 4.5 assists, while pulling down 4.3 rebounds and shooting 10-of-28 from 3-point range.
In addition to the WBCA honor, she has also been named USA Today, Associated Press and USBWA First Team All-American and ESPNW Second Team All-American. Hines-Allen has also been named USA Today and AP Third Team All-American.
Louisville returns to action on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET when they face Mississippi State in the national semifinal. They seek their third ever trip to the national championship game.
The 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-Americans:
|
Name
|
Institution
|
Year
|
Position
|
Kalani Brown
|
Baylor
|
Junior
|
Center
|
Asia Durr
|
Louisville
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Sabrina Ionescu
|
Oregon
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
Teaira McCowan
|
Mississippi State
|
Junior
|
Center
|
Kelsey Mitchell
|
Ohio State
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Arike Ogunbowale
|
Notre Dame
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Katie Lou Samuelson
|
Connecticut
|
Junior
|
Guard/Forward
|
Victoria Vivians
|
Mississippi State
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Gabby Williams
|
Connecticut
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
A'ja Wilson
|
South Carolina
|
Senior
|
Forward
Here are the student-athletes who received 2018 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America honorable mention:
|
Name
|
Institution
|
Year
|
Position
|
Kristine Anigwe
|
California
|
Junior
|
Forward, Center
|
Ariel Atkins
|
Texas
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Jill Barta
|
Gonzaga
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Kenisha Bell
|
Minnesota
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Monique Billings
|
UCLA
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Allazia Blockton
|
Marquette
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Lexie Brown
|
Duke
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Tyra Buss
|
Indiana
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Jordin Canada
|
UCLA
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Chennedy Carter
|
Texas A&M
|
Freshman
|
Guard
|
Kaila Charles
|
Maryland
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
Napheesa Collier
|
Connecticut
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Lauren Cox
|
Baylor
|
Sophomore
|
Forward
|
Sophie Cunningham
|
Missouri
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
G'mrice Davis
|
Fordham
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Katelynn Flaherty
|
Michigan
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Loryn Goodwin
|
Oklahoma State
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Rebecca Greenwell
|
Duke
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Marie Gulich
|
Oregon State
|
Senior
|
Center
|
Megan Gustafson
|
Iowa
|
Junior
|
Center
|
Tyasha Harris
|
South Carolina
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
Ruthy Hebard
|
Oregon
|
Sophomore
|
Forward
|
Myisha Hines-Allen
|
Louisville
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Maria Jespersen
|
South Florida
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Kitija Laksa
|
South Florida
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Marina Mabrey
|
Notre Dame
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Stephanie Mavunga
|
Ohio State
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Brooke McCarty
|
Texas
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Brittany McPhee
|
Stanford
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Jaime Nared
|
Tennessee
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Kia Nurse
|
Connecticut
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Caliya Robinson
|
Georgia
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Mercedes Russell
|
Tennessee
|
Senior
|
Center
|
Tyler Scaife
|
Rutgers
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Jessica Shepard
|
Notre Dame
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Azura Stevens
|
Connecticut
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Shakayla Thomas
|
Florida State
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Hallie Thome
|
Michigan
|
Junior
|
Center
|
Carlie Wagner
|
Minnesota
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Kristy Wallace
|
Baylor
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Morgan William
|
Mississippi State
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Imani Wright
|
Florida State
|
Senior
|
Guard
