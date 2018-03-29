City honors Officer Nick Rodman with unveiling ceremony

The street in front of the station also has a new sign. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heroes in mourning.

For Louisville's law enforcement, Thursday, the one year anniversary of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman's death, was going to be tough.

"It's hard some days knowing that he's not going to be there," Officer Russell Lassiter told us.

The year 2017 tested the officers in Nick Rodman's First Division. They'd also lost Officer Paul Oliver just three months before.

"Losing two close friends, two coworkers in one year is a tough pill for anyone to swallow," First Division Commander, Major Eric Johnson said.

City officials spoke of Nick's life, his sacrifice and the shared commitment to community among his fellow officers.

During the ceremony, Nick's younger brother, Sgt. Andrew Rodman, unwrapped a new sign in front of the First Division: "Officer Nick Rodman Way."

"Today's just been about remembering him, the way he lived, the kind of person he was and the great family man that he was," Lassiter said.

After the sign's dedication, came the unveiling of a mural inside the division's entrance. It was painted by high school student Payton Harshfield.

"What could be better for an artist, doing a mural, helping out a family, at the police station," Harshfield told us. "It couldn't get any better than that."

The Rodmans hadn't seen the finished mural, or met the young teen who felt so moved after his passing.

"They hugged me and I thought that was really sweet," she said. "They started to cry and I felt my heart break."

Nick's father, George Rodman, told us he hoped people celebrated Nick's life Thursday and wished they would do their best to be nice to one another --because that's what his son would have wanted.

