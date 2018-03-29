KDF Fashion Show features latest trends, new festival jacket

The Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show was at the Horseshoe Casino. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're just 37 days away from Kentucky Derby 144, and the trends you'll see at the track were on display Thursday night at the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show.

Models strutted their stuff at the Horseshoe Casino.

>> SLIDESHOW: See this year's Kentucky Derby fashion

Also revealed during the fashion show, the official Kentucky Derby Festival jacket, which is switching from tan to hot pink.

The fashions were provided by Macy's and several local boutiques. The hats from The Hat Girls.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.