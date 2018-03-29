KDF Fashion Show features latest trends, new festival jacket

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We're just 37 days away from Kentucky Derby 144, and the trends you'll see at the track were on display Thursday night at the Kentucky Derby Festival Fashion Show.
Models strutted their stuff at the Horseshoe Casino.
>> SLIDESHOW: See this year's Kentucky Derby fashion
Also revealed during the fashion show, the official Kentucky Derby Festival jacket, which is switching from tan to hot pink.
The fashions were provided by Macy's and several local boutiques. The hats from The Hat Girls.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.