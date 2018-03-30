Multiple Kentucky school districts cancel classes Friday in wake of pension reform bill

Teacher gathered in the capitol building Thursday night, yelling loudly as the vote was pushed through the house and senate. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Within hours of the senate vote, seven county school systems called off classes for Friday.

At midnight, the list included schools in the following counties: Madison, Clark, Fayette, Scott, Jessamine, Montgomery and Pike.

A spokesman for Jefferson County Public Schools told us they are monitoring the situation and will make a decision early Friday morning about whether or not to cancel school.

The Madison County Schools website said, "This has been a difficult evening for all of us in education. We share a passion for our students and for their futures that is unmatched and unwavering. Tonight we have to balance that passion with the need to stand in solidarity with others in our profession across this state."

Both Fayette and Jessamine County Schools said they were calling off classes because they did not have enough substitute teachers to cover expected absences.

