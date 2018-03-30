JCPS cancels classes due to ‘significant teacher absences’ - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS cancels classes due to ‘significant teacher absences’

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled classes for March 30.

In a tweet, the district said the closure is due to “significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools.”

JCPS is among several other school districts that canceled classes Friday after a pension reform bill passed through Kentucky's General Assembly Thursday evening. Other districts included Madison, Clark, Fayette, Scott, Jessamine, Montgomery and Pike.

