JCPS cancels classes due to ‘significant teacher absences’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled classes for March 30.

In a tweet, the district said the closure is due to “significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools.”

ALERT: Due to significant teacher absences and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers in many of our schools, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed today, March 30, 2018. — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 30, 2018

RELATED STORIES

+ Multiple Kentucky school districts cancel classes Friday in wake of pension reform bill

+ Pension reform passes legislature in lightning speed

JCPS is among several other school districts that canceled classes Friday after a pension reform bill passed through Kentucky's General Assembly Thursday evening. Other districts included Madison, Clark, Fayette, Scott, Jessamine, Montgomery and Pike.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.