JCPS parents shocked over pension reform related school closures

According to the TBI, James Kennith Decoursey refused commands from officers, which is when the situation escalated and the officers opened fire on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville just after midnight.More >>
According to the TBI, James Kennith Decoursey refused commands from officers, which is when the situation escalated and the officers opened fire on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville just after midnight.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools were forced to close due to the number of teachers that called in sick.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools were forced to close due to the number of teachers that called in sick.More >>
Within hours of the senate vote, seven county school systems called off classes for Friday.More >>
Within hours of the senate vote, seven county school systems called off classes for Friday.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled classes for March 30.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools have canceled classes for March 30.More >>
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.More >>
A last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system flew through the Kentucky General Assembly on Thursday.More >>