JCPS parents shocked over pension reform related school closures

Several parents were unaware schools were closed and dropped students off at Meyzeek on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several parents and students were met by locked doors and a dark Meyzeek Middle School on Friday morning.

Jefferson County Public Schools were forced to close due to the number of teachers that called in sick. The district did not have enough substitutes to cover the absences.



Many teachers are furious over the Kentucky General Assembly’s Thursday night passage of a last-minute bill to overhaul the state's pension system. Governor Bevin is expected to sign the legislation.

Teachers across Kentucky began calling out of school Friday to protest the measure.



Parents and students outside of Meyzeek Middle School had mixed reactions to the news on Friday.



JCPS is on Spring Break next week.



