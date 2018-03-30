From Franklin to LaRue County: David Raleigh named LCS superintendent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LaRue County Schools (LCS) has announced that David Raleigh will become their new superintendent.

This isn't Raleigh's first rodeo, he is currently the assistant superintendent at Franklin County Schools, FCS.

"It's always bittersweet when someone you've come to know, appreciate and consider a friend gets a great opportunity that requires them to leave." FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp's stated. "That's certainly the case with David Raleigh."

In a Facebook post, LaRue County board members said that they are pleased that one candidate earned undivided support across the board.

"It was apparent to me that, if I was fortunate enough to be here, this is the place I wanted to be," Raleigh said at an LCS special board meeting, "I look forward to working with everyone in the school community and the broader community."

Raleigh starts his new role July 1, 2018.

