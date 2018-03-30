March 30, 2018

The Kidz Club
The Kidz Club is a pediatric medical day treatment facility. It works like a daycare for children with a medical diagnosis. It's covered by insurance so there is no out of pocket cost to families. The facility is completely staffed by all nurses and aids. The Kidz Club cares for children of all ages, from birth to 21 years of age, who have been diagnosed with severe allergies and asthma up to Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, etc. They also provide transportation for those who need it.
1517 Gagel Avenue
225 N. 25th Street
7140 Preston Highway
1-800-902-5439
thekidzclub.com
Jazz-4-Sight
Michael A. Tracy, Professor of Music, University of Louisville--Michael is also a Fulbright Senior Specialist and the Director of the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program
Dr. Henry Kaplan, Chair of the UofL Dept. of Ophthalmology and lead of the Kentucky Lions Eye Center
Jazz-4-Sight
UofL Jazz Ensemble
Featuring legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen
Saturday, April 7, 8pm
University of Louisville Comstock Hall
6pm Gala, $140 includes dinner, silent auction and concert
105 W. Brandeis Avenue
$50
UofLAlumni.org (search Doc Severinsen)
All proceeds benefit the Kentucky Lions Eye Center and UofL jazz students
