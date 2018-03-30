March 30, 2018

The Kidz Club

The Kidz Club is a pediatric medical day treatment facility. It works like a daycare for children with a medical diagnosis. It's covered by insurance so there is no out of pocket cost to families. The facility is completely staffed by all nurses and aids. The Kidz Club cares for children of all ages, from birth to 21 years of age, who have been diagnosed with severe allergies and asthma up to Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, etc. They also provide transportation for those who need it.



1517 Gagel Avenue

225 N. 25th Street

7140 Preston Highway

1-800-902-5439

thekidzclub.com

Michael A. Tracy, Professor of Music, University of Louisville--Michael is also a Fulbright Senior Specialist and the Director of the Jamey Aebersold Jazz Studies Program

Dr. Henry Kaplan, Chair of the UofL Dept. of Ophthalmology and lead of the Kentucky Lions Eye Center

Jazz-4-Sight

UofL Jazz Ensemble

Featuring legendary trumpeter Doc Severinsen

Saturday, April 7, 8pm

University of Louisville Comstock Hall

6pm Gala, $140 includes dinner, silent auction and concert

105 W. Brandeis Avenue

$50

UofLAlumni.org (search Doc Severinsen)

All proceeds benefit the Kentucky Lions Eye Center and UofL jazz students

