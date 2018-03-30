No school, but there is Blessings in a Backpack

Blessings in a Backpack made sure students got the food they needed despite the school cancellations. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite the closure of Jefferson County Public Schools, teachers and staff in Jefferson County made sure students and families who rely on Blessings in a Backpack got the food they needed on Friday.

“Every one of our students has the opportunity to take home food for the weekend to ensure they have enough food to eat,” Principal of Engelhard Elementary Ryan McCoy said of their Blessings in a Backpack weekend feeding program.

Blessings in a Backpack's Louisville Chapter currently provides hunger-free weekends for 4,200 children at 39 schools in the Louisville Metro Area. Engelhard Elementary is one of the 39 schools supported by Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter.

“With us finding out about this this morning we knew we had to act,” stressed McCoy. “There were several teachers, staff members and their families that volunteered to come out.”

Blessings in a Backpack had already delivered the food not only for the weekend but also for the extended time students would be off for the systems' scheduled spring break.

RELATED STORIES

+ JCPS cancels classes due to ‘significant teacher absences’

+ Multiple Kentucky school districts cancel classes Friday in wake of pension reform bill

+ Teachers in WAVE Country, Frankfort demand change with pension bill

+ AG Andy Beshear vows to stop controversial pension reform bill

Engelhard, along with many other JCPS Family Resource Centers, used the JCPS phone alert through the School Messenger calling system to let parents know their child’s Blessings in a Backpack could be picked up from school or delivered by the many volunteers pouring in to help.

"We have a lot of kids that look forward to this every weekend," Engehard said. "As sad as this may be, this may be all the food some kids have so they really look forward to it.”

Per the Federal Department of Education, Kentucky leads the U.S. in the rate of child homelessness and as a whole one out of five children have no idea what they will eat or when they will eat. JCPS teachers see it every day.

“We think about them [students] on days like this, especially if they need to be in school for reasons other than for an education,” Analese Cravens, an Engelhard Elementary teacher, said. “We have a lot of kids that need food on the weekends. This being the start of spring break, we wanted to make sure they got what they needed.”

>>> IN DEPTH: What changed in the amended pension bill

The backpack or bag provided by Blessings in a Backpack is filled with non-perishable food.

“I want people to know we’re helping,” McCoy’s daughter Reagan exclaimed with great pride. “We’re helping people that don’t have enough to eat.”

"Teachers at Engelhard love their kids but it's not just teachers at Engelhard; it's all teachers that love their kids,” Cravens said while holding on to her son and daughter who were also present to help. “We don’t call them our students. We call them our kids.”

Engelhard has close to 400 students who participate weekly in Blessings in a Backpack.

“This means everything to me,” Principal McCoy explained. “I found out what had gone on in Frankfort only to wake up this morning to several text messages, emails and phone calls from staff members saying 'how can we help out? How can we volunteer?' on a day they are not getting paid.”

Blessings in a Backpack office will be available as a resource over Spring Break for those who may need of assistance. For more information, contact Blessings in a Backpack at (502) 259-9952.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.