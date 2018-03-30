Teachers, staff ensuring students receive Blessings in a Backpack despite school cancellation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Teachers and staff in Jefferson County are making sure students and families who rely on Blessings in a Backpack are getting the food they need.

Blessings in a Backpack, which contain food, are usually given to students on Fridays and many are working to make sure that happens even though JCPS was canceled.

The following schools are either allowing people to come pick up backpacks or are delivering items to their students:

JB Atkinson Elementary is open for pick-up

Engelhard Elementary is open for pick up and is delivering

Millcreek Elementary is open for pick up

Wheatley Elementary is delivering

Lincoln Elementary is delivering

Regina Jackson-Willis with Engelhard Elementary said since this is the Friday before JCPS’ spring break the backpacks contained more food than the traditional weekend packs.

For more information, contact Blessings in a Backpack at (502) 259-9952.

