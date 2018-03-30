Cards fall to Bulldogs in Final Four, 73-63

COLUMBUS, OH (WAVE) - The University of Louisville women's basketball team saw its season come to an end on a Final Four Friday night.

This, after the Cards fell to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 73-63.

Louisville ends its season with a 36-3 record.

First-Team All American Asia Durr had 18 points for the Cardinals.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals.

The Cards defeated Oregon State, 76-43, to clinch the program's third trip to the Final Four.

"When you look back to last Summer, or October, the progress this team's made, has been incredible," Coach Jeff Walz said. "It's been a wonderful journey to watch the grow, not only as basketball players, but as people."

This season marked the Cards' eighth Sweet 16 appearance in the last ten years.

The UofL women's team also continued the Louisville athletics streak of season-ending losses to the Bulldogs. Football lost to Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl, and the men's basketball team saw its season come to an end at the hands of Mississippi State in the NIT.

