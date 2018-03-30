Cards not mired in Final Four fanfare

A shot at a third championship game appearance holds different stakes and challenges for Louisville, but it's just another game. (Source: UofL Women's Basketball/ Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Just another game, that's what the Cards are focusing on.

But a shot at a third championship game appearance holds different stakes and challenges for Louisville.

"Yeah, it's the Final Four, and we truly appreciate it," star guard Asia Durr said. "But if you think about it, it's just another game. That's what we're trying to think about. We're just trying to have fun and soak this all in."

From caricatures and pep rallies, watch parties and red carpets, the fanfare surrounding this game certainly isn't "just another."

But for a team that's seen meteoric rise in the last decade, late-season challenges are becoming favorably familiar.

"When that game gets going, they don't know what game we're playing," UofL coach Jeff Walz said. "They don't know if it's the first game or the last game, or whatever. When the ball starts going as a player, you're just playing. You aren't thinking, man, this is the Final Four."

Louisville fans have shown out in full force throughout the Cards postseason run, with Columbus, Ohio, showing no signs of being an exception.

"It's going to be a great environment, and we're fortunate enough for our home games also that we have a great fan base," Walz said. "So, I don't think our kids are going to be surprised or a little in shock of the crowd (Friday) night. We had a great turnout in Lexington for our regional semifinal and final game."

For UofL fans, Friday night's opponent probably looks familiar. This is the same school that ended the football team's season in the TaxSlayer Bowl, and the men's basketball season in the NIT quarterfinals. But the women's team looks poised to give the Cards the best shot at finally besting the Bulldogs.

Durr is an All American, just ask anyone in America, including the voting bodies of no fewer than three major All-America teams. Durr is averaging 18.7 points per game, and 41.8 percent from 3-point range. She's meeting marks set by recent UofL heroes Angel McCoughtry and Shoni Shimmel, ensuring for herself a place in the UofL records books next to them.

But Durr now has the chance to do something neither of them could -- bring a title back to Louisville. First step, just another game on Friday night. Just another game against a No. 1 Mississippi State team which shocked the sports world to defeat UConn in an overtime thriller on this stage last year.

The Bulldogs bring experience and poise to the matchup, as well as an All-American of their own. Victoria Vivians averaged 19.6 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs this season. MSU also has the size advantage inside, thanks to junior center Teaira McCowan. McCowan is 6-foot-7, and averages a double-double on the year, with 18.1 points and 13.4 rebounds.

"We've played different post players before that have been taller than us," UofL forward Myisha Hines-Allen said. "It's about your competitiveness. If you want to fight, or if you want to complain, 'Oh, I can't get around her, I can't box her out, I can't play defense on her,' then you shouldn't be here."

Built on the foundation of those who came before them, and with a sea of fans in red behind them, this group looks to break through the Bulldog backlog that's plagued other Cards teams, and cut some more nets down.

But it's just another game.

