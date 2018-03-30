Accused Hopkinsville police killer has Louisville connection

Decoursey walked out of Dismas Charities a while before his run-in with the Hopkinsville officer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was a resident at the Dismas Charities St. Patrick’s in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police said James Decoursey, 35, was impersonating a police officer when he pulled over off-duty Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham, 38, Thursday evening on Paulette Court. Meacham was shot and killed during the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Suspect in deadly shooting of Hopkinsville officer killed by police

Decoursey fled in a stolen truck and was found in Clarksville, Tennessee just after Midnight on Friday. Police said he refused to follow commands and was shot and killed.

WAVE 3 News discovered on Friday that Decoursey walked away from Dismas Charities. The organization has the largest presence of re-entry centers in Jefferson County and there are specific procedures that are taken when a resident escapes.

“Our hearts bleed for them and this is a terrible thing that has occurred,” Jan Kempf, Executive Vice President of Dismas Charities, said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.