Accused Hopkinsville police killer has Louisville connection - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Accused Hopkinsville police killer has Louisville connection

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
Connect
James Decoursey. (Source: KSP) James Decoursey. (Source: KSP)
Decoursey walked out of Dismas Charities a while before his run-in with the Hopkinsville officer. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Decoursey walked out of Dismas Charities a while before his run-in with the Hopkinsville officer. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing an off-duty Hopkinsville police officer was a resident at the Dismas Charities St. Patrick’s in Louisville.

Kentucky State Police said James Decoursey, 35, was impersonating a police officer when he pulled over off-duty Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham, 38, Thursday evening on Paulette Court. Meacham was shot and killed during the incident.

PREVIOUS STORY
Suspect in deadly shooting of Hopkinsville officer killed by police

Decoursey fled in a stolen truck and was found in Clarksville, Tennessee just after Midnight on Friday. Police said he refused to follow commands and was shot and killed.

WAVE 3 News discovered on Friday that Decoursey walked away from Dismas Charities. The organization has the largest presence of re-entry centers in Jefferson County and there are specific procedures that are taken when a resident escapes. 

“Our hearts bleed for them and this is a terrible thing that has occurred,” Jan Kempf, Executive Vice President of Dismas Charities, said. 

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly