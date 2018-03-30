WATCH LIVE @ 1:30: New UofL president speaks

Spalding starred at local Trinity High School and improved each year as a UofL forward. During his junior season that just ended last month, he averaged 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.More >>
Latest indications are that we will start to see thunderstorms develop across S/SW Indiana after 2 or 3 p.m. They have the potential to become severe rather quick with a tornado and large hail risk.More >>
LMDC is equipped to hold 1,793 inmates and they're trending to take in more than 2,100.More >>
Kentucky lawmakers are feeling the heat as the session winds down, and time for passing a budget dwindles.More >>
Thousands of Kentucky teachers filled the streets near the state Capitol in Frankfort on a cold, overcast Monday to rally for education funding.More >>
