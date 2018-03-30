Rising river brings MSD pumping stations into operation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The recent heavy rains around WAVE Country is causing a rise in the Ohio River levels and has forced MSD to activate several pumping stations.

MSD says four of the 16 pumping stations are in operation and as many as three additional stations could be online by Sunday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ AG Andy Beshear vows to stop controversial pension reform bill

+ David Raleigh named LaRue County school superintendent

+ KDF Fashion Show features latest trends, new festival jacket

The Ohio River is expected to crest by Wednesday, April 4 at 20.5 feet on the upper gauge and 51 feet on the lower gauge. The normal levels are 12 feet on the upper gauge and 9 feet on the lower gauge.

Given the current crest levels, MSD says no floodwall closures will be needed.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.