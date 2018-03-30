Rising river brings MSD pumping stations into operation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Rising river brings MSD pumping stations into operation

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The MSD Beargrass Creek Pumping Station on Mellwood Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The MSD Beargrass Creek Pumping Station on Mellwood Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The recent heavy rains around WAVE Country is causing a rise in the Ohio River levels and has forced MSD to activate several pumping stations. 

MSD says four of the 16 pumping stations are in operation and as many as three additional stations could be online by Sunday.

The Ohio River is expected to crest by Wednesday, April 4 at 20.5 feet on the upper gauge and 51 feet on the lower gauge. The normal levels are 12 feet on the upper gauge and 9 feet on the lower gauge.

Given the current crest levels, MSD says no floodwall closures will be needed. 

