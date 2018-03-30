Valley High teen charged with sexually abusing other students

Lamont Hobbs is accused of making repeated unwanted sexual advances against eight teen girls throughout the school year. (Source: LMDC)

The complaint claimed Hobbs threatened other students with violence if they did not perform sexual acts with him. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against other students.

Valley High School student Lamont Hobbs, 19, appeared in court Friday morning.

Hobbs faces three counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, eight counts of harassment, and four counts of terroristic threatening, according to an arrest warrant.

The complaint stated Hobbs pushed other students against walls, groped them, and said that he would, or would have others, beat them up if they didn't perform sex acts with him.

Another report stated Hobbs grew violent when police arrested him Thursday.

"I think that when it comes to teenagers, intervening early is the best thing,” Amy Turner, Director of Sexual Assault Services at the Center for Women and Families, said. “So, talk about consent, talk about healthy relationships, talk about it often."

Turner said sexual violence is just as prevalent in schools as it is anywhere else. She added one-in-three teenagers experiences sexual or physical violence.

"The biggest thing for people who've experienced any kind of violence is support,” Turner said. “They may not have that right away."

A message to families of Valley students from the school's principal discussed the issue.

“An investigation was immediately launched by our school resource officer and upon questioning, the student assaulted the SRO,” the message, sent to WAVE 3 by a JCPS spokesperson, read. “The student was arrested and charged in that incident.”

The note added that Hobbs will not be returning to the school.

Turner said when it comes to students, communicating how to act or find support is critical.

"So, they can learn to protect themselves and when they're in situations, who they can reach out to for help, who their support systems are, and how they can get through these situations,” Turner said. “So, they know they're not alone from the beginning."

Those in need of support can call the Center for Women and Families 24/7 Crisis Hotline at (502) 581-7222.

