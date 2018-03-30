Filly Filly! Women's half-marathon & 4-miler scheduled for June 10

The Filly Women's Half Marathon & 4-Miler is scheduled for June 10 in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's only women's half marathon has been scheduled for June 10.

The inaugural Filly Women's Half Marathon & 4 Miler is scheduled to take place at The Parklands of Floyds Fork in Louisville.

The event will benefit Women 4 Women, a non-profit group aimed at improving the lives of women and their families.

The event offers several options for those interested:

+ Half marathon

+ 4-Miler

+ Virtual Runner/Walker

+ Race Volunteer

