Filly Filly! Women's half-marathon & 4-miler scheduled for June 10

Louisville businesses are stepping up to support teachers in the wake of the pension reform bill. Establishments throughout WAVE Country are offering discounts to educators on Friday.More >>
Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are upset following Thursday night's passage of the amended pension bill, saying it was shoved through so fast they still don't know exactly what's in it.More >>
Kentucky State Police said James Decoursey, 35, was impersonating a police officer when he pulled over off-duty Hopkinsville Officer Phillip Meacham, 38, Thursday evening on Paulette Court.More >>
Before 5 a.m., Jefferson County Public Schools made the decision to cancel class after nearly 1,300 teachers called out sick. The district said they expected hundreds more to add to that total.More >>
Indiana Landmarks says a southern Indiana church that was a stop on the Underground Railroad has won its 2018 Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration.More >>
